Phish is returning to Maine with two performances scheduled for Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor in June.

Tickets for the band’s dates on June 25 and June 26 will go on sale Jan. 26, according to the Waterfront Concerts website. Ticket prices will range from $45 to $85 for general admission and reserved seating.

The band features Maine resident Jon Fishman as its drummer, lyricist and vocalist. He lives in Lincolnville and serves on the town’s Board of Selectmen. His term on the board is due to expire in 2020.

Fishman has been active in local and state politics. Last year he made an appearance at Portland’s Bayside Bowl to promote ranked-choice voting.

Fishman and his wife moved to Lincolnville from Vermont in 2006. They have five children. He has been the band’s drummer since it was formed at the University of Vermont in 1983.

Phish has played in Maine many times through the years, including a sold-out performance at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena in July 2016. Fans started lining up outside the arena the day before a performance the next night.

The band is known for a genre-bending sound and long, improvised jams.

Waterfront Concerts, on its website, says that Phish’s summer tour will include 26 performance dates culminating with its traditional run of Labor Day shows in Commerce City, Colorado.

