A part of Saco Island that was the site of an ambitious $40 million development proposal is going up for auction Friday.

Developer Bernie Saulnier of J&B Partners had been working for more than a year to garner public support and secure necessary approvals for his plans to transform the nearly 6-acre parcel of undeveloped land on the east side of the island in Saco’s downtown area. The project, called The Waters, would have included a mix of apartments, a boutique hotel and a marina.

Saco Island – also known as Factory Island – sits in the Saco River between the downtowns of Biddeford and Saco. It links both cities’ historic mill districts, where developers in the last decade have transformed former textile factories into housing and commercial and light industrial spaces.

City officials have described the Saco Island East property as a gateway to the city and say its development could have a significant impact on the core of the downtown.

Joan Kurker, who holds a $350,000 mortgage on the Saco Island parcel, is putting the property up for public sale to foreclose on the property and for breach on conditions of the mortgage, according to documents filed in the York County Registry of Deeds. A $20,000 deposit is required to bid on the property during the auction, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Saco City Council on Monday voted to authorize City Administrator Kevin Sutherland to spend $20,000 as a participant in the acquisition of property at the Jan. 11 auction. Councilor William Doyle cast the lone vote against the motion, saying the city “is not a real estate company and we shouldn’t be there if we’re not there to buy a parcel.”

Denise Clavette, the city’s director of planning and development, said the city is “very involved” with what is happening with the Saco Island property, but said she could not talk about it because it involves private conversations with potential developers. Sutherland did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Mayor Marston Lovell told the Journal Tribune Tuesday that the city likely doesn’t have the money to compete in bidding to purchase the property, but having a city staff member present at the auction sends a message that the city is interested in what happens to the property.

Saulnier, who lives in Saco, declined to comment on the sale of the property.

Saulnier’s project was not the first plan that has been floated for the east side of Saco Island.

A different developer proposed building luxury condos and a marina moret han a decade ago, but that project fell apart during the recession. A 2015 proposal by developer Sam Zaitlin to build a four-story, 50,000-square-foot office building with river views never came to fruition.

After acquiring the Saco Island property in 2017 and approaching the city about his redevelopment plan, city officials asked Saulnier to slow down the process and take time to talk to the community before submitting formal plans to the planning board. He held a series of meetings about his plans and received some push back from residents concerned about adding more traffic to the area.

Saulnier had previously run into opposition from residents on Munjoy Hill in Portland when he pitched a six-story condominium development. Residents pushed back because the building on Sheridan Street would obscure the view of Back Cove from a neighborhood park, and Saulnier agreed to reduce the height of the building. The Portland City Council ultimately approved a new height overlay zone that prevents any new development from obstructing the panoramic view from Fort Sumner Park.

Saulnier’s plan for the east side of Saco Island included residential units, a 50-room boutique hotel, a restaurant and retail space, a 69-slip marina and a walking path along the river. The housing would have been split between three buildings with a combined 87 apartment units and five townhouses.

Development plans ran into delays last summer when the Saco River Corridor Commission, a quasi-state organization whose purpose is to protect the environment along the corridor, tabled the application for the project.

Hotel developer Jim Brady, whose projects include The Press Hotel in Portland, has an option for a piece of land on the island to build a hotel. He said last week he was unaware that the ownership of the land could change, but said his option is structured in a way that it will stay in place when the parcel is sold.

“We continue to have interest in the market and that site,” Brady said. “We continue to be bullish on the Biddeford-Saco market in general. We think that’s an amazing site.”

