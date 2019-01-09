Little Bigs, the South Portland bakery known for its decadent maple-bacon crullers and savory hand pies, closed Wednesday.

Baker/owners James and Pamela Plunkett posted a note to customers on their Facebook page early Wednesday announcing that, after six years in business and about a year of tweaks and struggling to find surer footing, they have decided to close their doors.

“Dear beloved customers,” the note read. “It’s been 6 years of high highs & low lows, and it’s time to finally say goodbye. We’ve done our best, all for you; thank each and every one of you for loving our food. Here’s hoping our paths cross again.”

The bakery, located in a neighborhood strip mall at 340 Main St., had a small but fiercely loyal following, but apparently not enough to pay the bills. Last year, the Plunketts made some changes, including shifting their focus to building the catering side of the business, but it wasn’t enough.

Within a couple of hours of the announcement, 135 fans had posted comments on the bakery’s Facebook page, listing the goodies what they would miss most – Thai chicken hand pies, crullers and cookies among them.

In response to a query about what they would do next, the couple said they were “just looking for any kind of work to see if we can actually make a living here.”

