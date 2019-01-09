Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski again hinted he will not re-sign closer Craig Kimbrel.

“Craig did a great job for us. He’s a Hall of Fame reliever. But we have not anticipated having a large expenditure for a closer,” he told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale

Dombrowski already has named Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes as two potential internal candidates to take over as closer. He still is pursuing a reliever this offseason despite not being willing to spend big money on the bullpen.

“We’re not going to be overly aggressive with big expenditures for our relief, closer at this point,” Dombrowski said at the Winter Meetings. “Our payroll is pretty high at this point. So without getting specific on (Kimbrel), we’re not looking to make a big expenditure in that area. So read that as you may.”

Kimbrel converted 42 of 47 save opportunities and finished with a 2.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 63 outings (62 1/3 innings). But he posted a 5.01 ERA (32 1/3 innings, 18 earned runs) and 1.33 WHIP in 31 outings during the second half and postseason combined.

YANKEES: Pitcher CC Sabathia has been cleared to resume working out after the 38-year-old left-hander had a procedure Dec. 11 to insert a stent to clear a blockage in one artery to his heart.

RANGERS: Free agent right-hander Shelby Miller signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Texas. He can make another $3 million in performance bonuses.

WHITE SOX: Two-time All-Star reliever Kelvin Herrera finalized an $18 million, two-year contract.

INDIANS: Cleveland avoided arbitration with new catcher Kevin Plawecki, who agreed to a one-year contract for $1,137,500.

METS: Catcher Travis d’Arnaud got a $40,000 raise to $3,515,000 despite missing nearly all of last season following Tommy John surgery. D’Arnaud has been on the disabled list in five straight seasons as injuries limited him to 366 major league games, an average of 73 per season.

