WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 34 to help the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night for a split of their home-and-home set.

Otto Porter Jr. added 23 points, his most since returning from a quadriceps injury this month, and Trevor Ariza had 17.

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons goes to the basket between Otto Porter Jr., left, and Jeff Green of the Wizards during's Wednesday's game in Washington. Associated Press/Nick Wass

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. They committed 23 turnovers, and had a four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points, and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. A night after hitting more than half of its 31 attempts from beyond the arc, Philadelphia shot 8 of 27 from 3-point range, going 3 of 20 in the first three quarters.

NETS 116, HAWKS 100: D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points, Ed Davis grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds, and Brooklyn climbed out of an early 19-point hole to win at home.

The Nets yielded 46 points in the first 15 minutes, then held the Hawks to 37 points over the next 25 minutes.

Joe Harris, back after a one-game absence because of a sprained right ankle, scored 16 points, as did Spencer Dinwiddie.

GRIZZLIES 96, SPURS 86: Marc Gasol had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Memphis snapped a six-game slide with a win at home.

Gasol had played poorly in recent games but converted 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc, to help the Grizzlies lead by 16 during the fourth quarter. With four minutes left, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich had all reserves in the game.

NOTES:

TIMBERWOLVES: Saying he respects the gay and lesbian community, forward Andrew Wiggins tried Wednesday to clarify comments he made about Thunder guard Dennis Schroder’s behavior during a heated game Tuesday.

After the game, in audio from the locker room, Wiggins appeared to say: “He was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”

A few hours later, Wiggins went on Twitter to try to explain what he said.

“I’d like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session. I said: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with him he was just getting… acting crazy for no reason,” he tweeted.

In his next post, Wiggins said: “I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway.”

THUNDER: Nerlens Noel was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol after he collided with Andrew Wiggins and hit the floor Tuesday night during the game with Minnesota.

GRIZZLIES: Guard/forward Dillon Brooks will have surgery on a ruptured ligament in his right big toe hurt during a loss last week in San Antonio.

