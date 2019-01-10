Industry veteran Denise McDonough has been named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s commercial business in Maine.
McDonough joined Anthem in 2010 as director of sales in New Hampshire, according to a news release announcing her appointment.
The following year, she was promoted to her current role as regional vice president of sales for the New Hampshire commercial plan, where she led growth and retention efforts across Anthem’s large group, small group and individual business lines for the last seven years.
Prior to her career at Anthem, McDonough was in sales management at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care for 13 years.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and a master’s degree from Emerson College.
-
Local & State
Auction of Saco Island property postponed to give developer more time
-
Nation & World
Trump renews threat to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Joe Oliver named new Sea Dogs manager
-
Business
Anthem promotes industry veteran to Maine commercial business president
-
Local & State
Video: Portland Police dogs try on new winter boots