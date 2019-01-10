A Cape Elizabeth school bus was involved in a minor crash Thursday morning, according to school officials.
Bus 12 slid into a mailbox as it was picking up students, school officials said in a statement on the district’s Facebook page. While there were did not appear to be an injuries, the school nursing staff went to the scene to confirm no students had been injured.
Students were taken to school following the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
