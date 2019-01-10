FARMINGTON — Coca-Cola of Northern New England is closing its Farmington sales office. The 12 employees there will be offered other positions within the company, a spokesman said Thursday.

Nick Martin said the decision was “part of an ongoing effort to optimize Coca-Cola of Northern New England’s network of facilities throughout the Northeast.”

The closure will take effet Feb. 22.

“We have offered all of Farmington’s associates opportunities at our Bangor and South Portland facilities, where Farmington’s operations will be relocated,” Martin said. “Regardless of whether they find new positions within the company, we will offer our support during this challenging time.”

The closure marks the end of a nearly 100-year era.

According to Sun Journal archives, Cassius Clark of Farmington founded the Farmington Coca-Cola Bottling & Distribution Co. in 1922 and it stayed in the family for several generations.

The independent franchise was sold to Coca-Cola Co. in 2014.

