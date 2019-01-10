FARMINGTON — A former state medical examiner testified Thursday in the murder trial of a Jay man who is accused of killing his girlfriend that the victim died of numerous, serious head injuries at her home in Jay.

James “Ted” Sweeney, 58, is charged with murder in the slaying of Wendy Douglass on July 11, 2017. Prosecutors say Sweeney struck Douglass with a softball bat while she slept in her bed at her home at 5 Jewell St., where he also lived. Sweeney pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity in October 2018.

Dr. Clare Bryce, who conducted the autopsy on Douglass, testified in Franklin County Superior Court on the third day of the trial. She said Douglass’ injuries included numerous fractures to her skull, cheek and nose, a ruptured left eyeball and a contusion to the brain.

Douglass, 51, also had lacerations to her lips and injuries to her right hand, according to Bryce, now a forensic pathologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Sweeney’s co-counsel, Thomas J. Carey, said Thursday that Sweeney suffers from delusional jealously that Douglass was cheating on him. Carey said this jealousy was only getting worse.

Carey also said the state had not met its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sweeney killed Douglass.

Justice William Stokes denied the defense’s motion to acquit Sweeney, who was born to deaf parents and has watched American Sign Language interpreters throughout this trial.

Evidence shows Douglass was struck at least three times with a softball bat, Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam told the court. Elam said Sweeney intentionally and knowingly killed Douglass.

Before the state rested its case Thursday, Bryce testified that Douglass’ death was caused by blunt force head injuries.

Christine Waterhouse, a DNA analyst for the Maine State Police Crime Lab, said blood on a sock and T-shirt Sweeney was wearing when he turned himself in at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on the day of the slaying matched Douglass’ DNA profile.

Blood on a softball bat found hidden behind an upholstered board on the first floor of the house Douglass shared with Sweeney also matched Douglass’ DNA profile, Waterhouse testified, adding Sweeney’s DNA was found on the bat, too.

DNA found on tape used to attach a note to the exterior of the bedroom door where Douglass’ body was found also matched Sweeney’s DNA profile.

That handwritten note, which was entered into evidence, read: “Wendy I love you You ruined my love I already know you cheated. You lie, lie (lie) a lot (Ted).”

The defense called Dr. Robert Q. Pollard Jr., also a forensic psychologist from New York. Pollard founded and is director of the Deaf Wellness Center at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York.

Pollard, who is fluent in American Sign Language, conducted an evaluation of Sweeney over several days last year. He said Sweeney’s degree of jealousy was extreme.

Pollard is expected to continue testifying Friday morning.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: