Former major league catcher Joe Oliver has been named the new manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox announced Thursday.

Oliver has been a manager in the Red Sox farm system for the past five years. From 2016-18 he compiled a 223-193 record at Class A Salem. His first two years as a manager was with short-season Lowell.

Oliver played for seven teams during a major league career that started in 1989. He was a member of the Cincinnati Reds’ 1990 World Series champions, and finished his playing career by playing five games with the Red Sox in 2001.

He becomes the 14th manager in Sea Dogs’ history and the eighth since the Double-A franchise has been affiliated with the Red Sox. He replaces Darren Fenster, who was promoted as the Red Sox minor league outfield/baserunning coordinator.

The Red Sox also announced another members of the 2019 Sea Dogs coaching staff. Paul Abbott will returns for his second season as pitching coach. Hitting coach Lee May Jr. and trainer Scott Gallon return for a third season. Ben Chadwick has been named the new strength and conditioning coach. A fourth coach will be named at a later date.

