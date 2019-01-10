LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed Ashley’s Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein but says the actress can still pursue other claims in her civil suit against the disgraced movie producer.
Judge Philip S. Gutierrez struck down Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Weinstein in a ruling issued Wednesday, saying California’s sexual harassment law doesn’t apply to her case. The law was only changed starting this year to specifically include directors and producers.
