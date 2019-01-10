Below the nameplate (“Maine Sunday Telegram Est. 1862”) on the front page of the Jan. 6 Telegram was written “Hope you’re hungry …” in bold red letters. Obviously an advertisement for your Food & Dining section, it was, however, one of the most insensitive travesties I have ever seen in American journalism.

Likely the homeless and food insecure in Portland will not see the headline, as they have better uses for $2.80. If it does come to their attention, it will be when they are stuffing their clothes with the Maine Sunday Telegram to stay warm. Honestly, how can the Maine Sunday Telegram or Portland be so heartless?

Loren Porr

Topsham

