State police have identified the man who they say was driving erratically on Interstate 295 on Dec. 29 before he crashed into a guardrail, flipped the vehicle and came to rest on Marginal Way in Portland.

Witnesses reported the silver Lexus sedan was weaving in and out of traffic before it spun out across three lanes, struck the guard rail and went over the other side.

David A. McNeil, 37, of Cumberland, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. McNeil suffered a cut in the crash.

He was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger, Maine State Police said.

Speed and impairment caused the crash, police said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: