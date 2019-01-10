AUGUSTA – More than 6,000 people have tried to obtain Medicaid coverage since July, Gov. Janet Mills told a group gathered Thursday to discuss what expansion of the federally and state funded health care system will mean to Maine people.

Mills’ predecessor, Republican Gov. Paul LePage worked to block expansion of the system despite a statewide ballot measure approving it in 2016. Mills said eligible applicants had been denied services but her administration would now move forward with sorting out those claims to provide coverage to those eligible.

Mills and Jeanne Lambrew, Mills’ nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Service, appeared before a group of about 40 health care industry lobbyists and non-profit advocates for a range of issues from mental health care to poverty, in a short meeting that was billed as a round-table discussion at a conference room in the Vault Ice Arena.

Lambrew announced that she would launch a daily blog at DHHS to update applicants and the public on the progress of expansion as well as share other information.

Mills said expansion in Maine was long overdue, pointing out that the state’s 39 hospitals provided more than $500 million in uncompensated care in 2017. Under the federal Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion would bring at least that much in federal matching funds into Maine, she said.

Mills, formerly the state’s attorney general, called the expansion “smart public policy and the law.”

Advocates at the meeting asked Lambrew a variety of questions, including whether DHHS staff were now going to be more helpful in assisting residents who apply for Medicaid.

“There have been a lot of folks who have experienced a lot of ‘nos,'” said Stephen Butterfield, a representative of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Maine.

Lambrew said her goal would be to change that and that she believed most of those that worked in DHHS were there to serve the people of the state.

“Our job is to provide for the welfare, health, security, quality of life for people who our department serves,” Lambrew said.

This story will be updated.

