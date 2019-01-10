The Portland Symphony Orchestra is offering free tickets to furloughed federal government workers who want to attend Sunday afternoon’s performance of the “Discovery: Winter Wonderland” concert at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

The PSO will provide up to five free tickets to each furloughed employee affected by the government shutdown, the orchestra announced Thursday.

The complimentary tickets are available only to workers who have a valid government ID.

Tickets will be offered to walk-up patrons only at the PSO box office at 20 Myrtle St. while supplies last. The box office will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Sunday’s performance is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., but doors will open at 1 p.m. for the instrument petting zoo.

The Discovery concert, which lasts about an hour, is an annual family-friendly celebration featuring music inspired by the coldest season of the year.

