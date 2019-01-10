STANDISH — Jack Casale scored 28 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists, and St. Joseph’s College shot 59 percent to beat Albertus Magnus 104-85 Thursday night in a GNAC men’s basketball game at the Alfond Center.

The Monks (11-3, 1-1), who were upset Tuesday at lowly Lasell, rebounded to knock off one of the conference powers.

Ian Mileikis added 26 points and six assists for St. Joseph’s, while guard Darian Berry scored 21 and went over the 1,000-point career mark.

Forward Marc Corey scored 11 points while dishing seven assists. St. Joseph hit 41 of 69 shots, with 31 assists.

Albertus Magnus (9-4, 1-1) shot 44 percent.

UNE 125, CURRY 109: DeMarquez Hadnot scored 27 points off the bench, and the Nor’easters (5-10, 3-3 CCC) used a 34-10 run late in the first half to take control against the Colonels (1-14, 0-6) at Milton, Massachusetts.

UNE led 64-49 at halftime.

Alex Kravchuck had 16 points for the Nor’easters and Ryan Beatty chipped in with 14 on 5-of-7 shooting.

COLBY 104, PINE MANOR 75: Matt Hanna scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 8 from 3-point range, and the Mules (11-3) hit 21 3s en route to a win over the Gators (4-10) at Waterville.

Colby made 13 3s in the first half while taking a 59-41 lead.

Sam Jefferson added 16 points and Ronan Schwarz had 15 points with 11 rebounds for the Mules.

SMCC 103, UM-AUGUSTA 64: Atencio Martin had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Gregory Trinidad added 17 points and the Seawolves (12-3, 8-1 YSCC) closed the first half on a 22-5 run to beat the Moose (3-14, 3-6) at Augusta.

The Seawolves led 51-32 at halftime.

Bryce Gibson scored 15 points for the Moose.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 90, USM 53: Jake Collagan scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half as the Warriors (11-3, 5-1 LEC) built a 50-25 lead over the Huskies (4-9, 2-4) at Willimantic, Connecticut.

Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 20 points for the Huskies, and Christian McCue chipped in with 16.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

USM 64, EASTERN CONNECTICUT 56: Jackie Luckhardt scored 15 points, Victoria Harris had 14 and the Huskies (9-2, 5-1 LEC) pulled away from the Warriors (8-5, 4-2) in the final five minutes at Willimantic, Connecticut.

Eastern Connecticut State rallied from a 34-22 halftime deficit to tie the game at 50 with 4:47 remaining, but Southern Maine responded with six straight points to regain control.

Kimberly Howrigan added 10 points for the Huskies.

CURRY 63, UNE 54: Emily Irwin scored 22 of her game-high 35 points in the second half and the Colonels (7-7, 4-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (7-7, 5-1) at Milton, Massachusetts.

Amanda Leal added 18 points and hit five 3-pointers for Curry, which opened the second half on a 7-2 run to take a 31-24 lead.

Jocelyn Chaput scored 18 points for UNE. Ashley Coneys added 13.

SMCC 86, UM-AUGUSTA 59: Amanda Brett scored 20 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as the Seawolves (12-2, 8-1 YSCC) cruised past the Moose (6-10, 4-5) at Augusta.

Brett also had 13 rebounds, while Abigail Ramirez chipped in with 17 points off the bench for the Seawolves.

Mallory Chamberlain had 15 points for the Moose.

(1) NOTRE DAME 82, (2) LOUISVILLE 68: Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and Notre Dame (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) overcame 18 turnovers to beat the Cardinals (14-1, 2-1) at South Bend, Indiana.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish, who regained the top spot in The Associated Press poll this week and won their eighth straight.

Asia Durr had 29 points for Louisville.

(8) NC STATE 63, PITTSBURGH 34: Kiara Leslie had 16 points and eight rebounds, and North Carolina State improved to 16-0, and 3-0 in the ACC with a home win over Pittsburgh (9-2, 0-2).

