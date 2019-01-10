YARMOUTH — Jordan Grant scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth period Thursday night as Gray-New Gloucester pulled away to a 42-32 victory against Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game.

Brianna Jordan hit her four free throws in the period as the Patriots (8-1) pulled away from the Clippers (6-4) after leading just 30-26 through three quarters.

Hope Olson scored 11 points for Yarmouth.

CHEVERUS 45, DEERING 39: Lauren Jordan scored 20 points to lead the visiting Stags (4-8) past the Rams (1-8) at Portland.

Mandy Mastropasqua scored 12 points for Deering.

MASSABESIC 40, FALMOUTH 32: Marissa Holt hit all five of her 3-pointers in the second half en route to a game-high 21 points for the Mustangs (2-7), who used a 25-8 advantage in the third quarter to get past the Yachtsmen (0-10) at Waterboro.

Chelsea Gravier scored 15 points to lead Falmouth, which led 16-12 at halftime.

Karley Piers added 10 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 53, ST. DOMINIC 40: Katie Larson scored 14 points and Helen Hamblett put in six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers (7-2) beat the Saints (6-2) at Yarmouth.

Catherine Reid added 12 points for NYA, which led 36-31 heading into the fourth.

Mia-Angelina Leslie led St. Dominic with 11 points.

Rebecca Zimmerman chipped in with 10.

SANFORD 49, WINDHAM 43: Paige Cote and Julia Allen each scored 13 points to lift the Spartans (5-5) over the Eagles (7-2) at Sanford.

Jillian Lizotte added 11 points.

Meghan Hoffses scored 15 points for Windham.

WELLS 61, POLAND 28: Mackenzie Foss scored the first 11 points, giving the Warriors (5-2) control against Poland (2-8) at Wells.

Foss finished with 20 points. Franny Ramsdell added 15.

BIDDEFORD 43, WESTBROOK 34: Grace Martin scored 32 points to pace the Tigers (4-6) over the Blue Blazes (3-7) at Westbrook.

Mikayla Van Zandt had 12 points and eight rebounds for Westbrook.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 57, WISCASSET 19: Kaeti Butterfield and Julia Johnson scored 15 points apiece as the Mustangs (6-3) defeated Wiscasset (0-9) at Monmouth.

Monmouth led 33-12 at halftime.

Sydnie Thayer led the Wolverines with eight points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 57, PORTLAND 35: Maggie Whitmore scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half as the Red Riots (9-1) used a 32-15 run to pull away from the Bulldogs (4-6) at South Portland.

Isabela Cloutier helped with 10 points.

Amanda Kabantu scored 13 points for Portland.

YORK 50, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38: Emily Rainforth scored 17 points, and Nina Howe had nine points and six steals as the Wildcats (4-5) downed the Raiders (2-9) at York.

Hannah Gennaro and Jacquelyn Tabora each added 10 points for the Wildcats, who opened the game on a 14-4 run.

Sierra Lyman scored 12 points for Fryeburg.

CAPE ELIZABETH 29, LAKE REGION 28: Isabel Berman scored a game-high 15 points as the Capers (5-4) held on to beat the Lakers (4-5) in double overtime at Naples.

Shauna Hancock scored 11 points to lead Cape Elizabeth. Elle Hall had nine points with 12 rebounds.

BRUNSWICK 69, LEAVITT 24: Logan Brown scored 10 of her game-high 20 points during a 26-8 first-quarter run for the Dragons (9-1) against the Hornets (3-6) at Brunswick.

Charlotte MacMillan added 16 points and six steals for Brunswick.

TRAIP ACADEMY 42, SACOPEE VALLEY 32: Mia Perez scored 10 points, and Kiki Huntress got six of her nine points in the fourth quarter as the Rangers (3-7) pulled away from the Hawks (1-7) at Kittery.

Jen McCluskey also had nine points for the Rangers, who outscored the Hawks 18-12 in the fourth.

BONNY EAGLE 51, THORNTON ACADEMY 40: Mackenzie Emery scored a game-high 17 points and hit six free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Scots (5-4) pull away from the Trojans (2-8) at Saco.

Samantha Averill had 11 points for the Scots, who led 33-27 through three quarters.

GREELY 79, FREEPORT 41: Camille Clement scored eight points and Anna DeWolfe added seven as Greely (10-0) opened on a 25-8 run and beat the Falcons (7-2) at Freeport.

DeWolfe finished with 30 points, Clement 22 and Katie Fitzpatrick 13 for the Rangers. Caroline Smith led Freeport with 20 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 49, MT. ARARAT 40: Kassandra Krul scored 17 points for the Windjammers (4-5), who took a 14-7 first-quarter lead and defeated the Eagles (5-5) at Rockport.

NOBLE 51, MARSHWOOD 47: Raegan Kelly scored 16 points and Amy Fleming added 12 to lead Noble (5-4) past the Hawks (7-3) at South Berwick.

Alexa McGee had 12 points for Marshwood.

BOOTHBAY 60, MADISON 24: Faith Blethen recorded her 1,000th career point while leading the Seahawks (9-0) over Madison (4-5) with a 31-point performance at Boothbay Harbor.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 38, WAYNFLETE 29: Shani Plante scored 22 points for the Seagulls (6-2), who used a 25-11 second-half run to come from behind and beat the Flyers (0-8) at Portland.

Sophia Aronson scored 11 points for Waynflete, which held an 18-13 halftime lead.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 9, GORHAM 2: Abby Lamontagne and Maddie Courtois each scored a hat trick as Cheverus/Kennebunk (10-2) handled Gorham/BonnyEagle/Massabesic (3-7-1) at Portland.

Lamontagne added four assists. Sarah Noyes, Hannah Woodford and Jackie Vallee also scored.

