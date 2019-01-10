PHILADELPHIA — When injuries ravaged the secondary, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to inexperienced guys and castoffs.

The no-names are making themselves known.

Cre’von LeBlanc, Tre Sullivan, Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox have stepped up in a big way down the stretch, helping the Eagles (10-7) win four straight games and advance to an NFC divisional playoff game at New Orleans (13-3) on Sunday.

LeBlanc had only joined the team 13 days earlier when the Eagles were destroyed by the Saints 48-7 on Nov. 18. The third-year pro saw his first action with his new team at cornerback in that game and was part of a defense that Drew Brees tore apart.

“Back then I was just coming in trying to figure things out,” said LeBlanc, who began the season in Detroit. “Now I’m more comfortable, I’m more at ease and I know the game plan.”

LeBlanc has become a key player, filling in for Sidney Jones at nickel cornerback. He shut down Chicago’s leading receiver/running back, Tarik Cohen, in Philadelphia’s 16-15 win over the Bears in the wild-card round. Cohen had only three catches for 27 yards.

“I don’t know where we’d be without Cre’Von,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “I never heard of Cre’Von LeBlanc before (the scouting staff) said they were thinking about claiming this guy. … We owe a lot of our season to that.”

LeBlanc, who was released by the Patriots, Bears and Lions in his first three seasons, deflected the credit.

“I appreciate everything Jim said about me. It’s a big honor. I’m thankful for it but I wouldn’t say I saved the season,” LeBlanc said. “It was a team thing. We did it collectively. We’re on a roll right now and we believe in each other.”

JETS: Former Dolphins coach Adam Gase agreed Wednesday night to take over as New York’s head coach, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

The hiring ended a 10-day, wide-open search for the Jets, who met with seven other coaches about their vacancy.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the hiring, though Sam Darnold, the team’s promising young quarterback, told the New York Daily News on Thursday that he was “really pumped” about the chance to work with Gase, who was 23-26 in three years with Miami.

• Tight end Chris Herndon pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey in June. His license was suspended for 90 days and he was fined $639.

BEARS: Edge defender Khalil Mack will miss the Pro Bowl because of an injury, according to an announcement by the Giants that said Olivier Vernon will replace Mack on the NFC roster.

The Giants’ announcement did not specify what Mack’s injury is, and the Bears declined to specify when asked for comment.

ERIC REID: Lawyers for the Carolina safety dispute a joint statement by the NFL and NFL Players Association that said Reid was not singled out with excessive drug tests, and they’re demanding the league and the players’ union “immediately issue a retraction,” according to a letter sent to all parties that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter said Reid was indeed tested at least seven times and requested the independent administrator provide all information used to produce the report.

PANTHERS: Thomas Davis said the team informed him he won’t be back with Carolina for a 15th season.

The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker is the Panthers’ all-time leading tackler. He overcame a torn ACL in the same knee three times to record 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions.

The 35-year-old Davis thanked the organization on Twitter late Wednesday night for “14 special years,” and said that he’s not retiring. He becomes a free agent in March.

Share

< Previous

Next >