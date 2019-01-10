biathlon

Cape Elizabeth’s Egan finishes 13th in World Cup sprint in Germany

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth continued her breakout season on the World Cup biathlon circuit with a 13th-place finish Thursday in a 7.5-kilometer sprint in Oberhof, Germany.

It’s the fifth top-20 finish in the last seven individual races for Egan, who moved up to 18th in the overall World Cup standings. She’ll start Saturday’s 10-kilometer pursuit 49 seconds behind Thursday’s winner, Lisa Vittozzi of Italy.

Egan missed one target, as did fellow American Susan Dunklee, who was 40.8 seconds behind Vittozzi, in 10th place.

BASKETBALL

NBA G LEAGUE: Theo Pinson scored 14 of his 43 points in the first quarter, and the Long Island Nets cruised to a 121-109 victory over the Maine Red Claws on Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

Thomas Wimbush added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Island, which had six scorers in double figures.

P.J. Dozier scored 28 points to lead the Red Claws, who trailed 37-14 after one quarter. Archie Goodwin added 24 points and Justin Bibbs had 20 for Maine.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Free agent infielder Jed Lowie and the New York Mets have agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Lowrie, a switch-hitter who turns 35 in April, is coming off his first All-Star season, in which he set career highs with 23 homers and 99 RBI last year for Oakland, hitting .267. He figures to see time at third and first with the Mets.

n Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the Brewers have agreed to an $18.25 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Grandal, 30, had turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .241 this year with 24 homers and 68 RBI.

n Free agent infield Brian Dozier and the Nationals agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract, a source told the Associated Press, filling Washington’s need for a second baseman.

The 31-year-old batted a career-low .215 with 21 homers and 72 RBI last year with the Twins and Dodgers.

GOLF

PGA: Andrew Putnam didn’t get a practice round in for the Sony Open because of a bee sting, and he apparently didn’t need one.

Putnam made birdie on half of his holes at Waialae in Honolulu and took only 23 putts for an 8-under 62. It was the lowest score of his PGA Tour career and gave him a four-shot lead among the early starters.

Brandt Snedeker and Jason Dufner were among those at 66.

Putnam was stung on his foot while poolside Tuesday and had to pull out of the pro-am because it was painful to walk.

– Staff and news service report

