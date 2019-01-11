ORONO — Northeastern built a three-goal lead in the first period Friday night and held on for a 3-2 victory against the University of Maine in a Hockey East game at Alfond Arena.

Matt Filipe capped the first period for Northeastern (13-4-1, 7-2-1), scoring on a power play.

Ryan Smith pulled Maine (7-10-2, 3-4-2) within 3-1 after 2:42 of the second period, and Adam Dawe’s power-play goal with 3:38 left in the third made it 3-2.

Jeremy Swayman recorded 39 saves for Maine. Cayden Primeau stopped 19 shots for Northeastern.

TRINITY 2, COLBY 1: Andy Chugg scored in the first period and Adam Anderson early in the third, giving Trinity (8-3-2, 4-2-1 NESCAC) a 2-0 lead over the Mules (5-5-2, 2-5-1) at Waterville.

Logan Clarke broke through for Colby on a power play with 1:07 left from Thomas Stahlhuth and Nick O’Connor.

BABSON 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Mike Egan’s goal with five minutes left in the opening period put Babson (12-3-1, 7-1-1 New England Hockey) ahead 2-1. His goal early in the second ignited a four-goal period for the Beavers against the Huskies (2-11-2, 2-7-1) at Gorham.

Tyler Mathieu and Michael Green scored for USM.

WESLEYAN 5, BOWDOIN 0: Vincent Lima’s first goal of the game, with 33 seconds left in the opening period, was all Wesleyan (7-3-1, 6-0-1 NESCAC) needed to beat the Polar Bears (5-6-1, 3-4-1) at Brunswick.

Tim Sestak recorded 27 saves for the shutout. Alex Zafonte made 33 saves for the Polar Bears.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, BUFFALO STATE 1: Derek Mecrones and Brady Fleurent each scored twice as UNE (9-4-1) beat the Bengals (7-7-1) at Buffalo, New York.

Ryan Bloom and Alden Weller also scored for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, BECKER 1: Ryan Binette scored twice and assisted on Jill Hannigan’s goal, lifting Southern Maine (5-7-4) over the Hawks (1-10-3) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Catherine McShera gave Becker a 1-0 lead 2:19 into the second period. But Hannigan tied the score 23 seconds later and Binette added two goals later in the period.

SUFFOLK 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Tess Adams scored the go-ahead goal from a scramble in front 3:48 into the second period as Suffolk (9-5-1) shut out the Nor’easters (12-3-1) at Biddeford.

Shana Cote and Grace Scholz assisted on the goal. Jesse Kennedy added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: Annie Rush scored two first-period goals as Williams (9-2-1, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (6-3-3, 4-3) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Rush put the Ephs ahead 2:40 into the game. Lexi Cafiero tied it 12 seconds later from Lily von Stade, but Rush scored her second goal midway through the period. Avery Dunn stretched the lead to 3-1 before the break. Bri Laycock added a power-play goal in the second period.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TRINITY 66, BOWDOIN 56: The Bantams (10-5, 1-2 NESCAC) started the second half on a 26-12 run and defeated the Polar Bears (8-5, 1-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Zavier Rucker scored 14 points for Bowdoin, and Stephen Ferraro added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

MIDDLEBURY 100, BATES 93: Reserve Max Bosco scored 28 points to lead the Panthers (12-4, 2-1 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (4-11, 1-2) at Lewiston.

MARYLAND 78, (22) INDIANA 75: Bruno Fernando had a career-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 24 and Maryland (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) used a second-half surge to rally past Indiana (12-4, 3-2) at College Park, Maryland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MIDDLEBURY 70, BATES 58: The Panthers (13-1, 4-0 NESCAC) led 30-17 at the half and held off the Bobcats (5-6, 1-2) at Middlebury, Vermont.

BOWDOIN 76, TRINITY 63: The top-ranked Polar Bears (14-0, 3-0 NESCAC) led 61-38 after three quarters and defeated the Bantams (11-3, 1-2) at Brunswick.

