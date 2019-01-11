NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom, the NL Cy Young Award winner, and the New York Mets agreed Friday to a $17 million, one-year contract, a record raise for an arbitration-eligible player from his $7.4 million salary.

The Mets reached deals with all six eligible players before Friday’s scheduled exchange of salary figures. Pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz, outfielder Michael Conforto and catcher Travis d’Arnaud also got contracts for 2019.

DeGrom’s figure set a mark for a pitcher eligible for arbitration for the third time. Syndergaard agreed to a $6 million deal, doubling his salary.

DeGrom led the majors with a 1.70 ERA in 217 innings and was chosen to the All-Star Game. He was fifth in MVP voting after receiving little run support on a fourth-place squad.

YANKEES: D. J. LeMahieu, a free-agent second baseman who won a Gold Glove, agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract – a deal that would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado.

The Yankees have Gleyber Torres and the newly signed Troy Tulowitzki who can play shortstop. Didi Gregorius, who had been the starting shortstop, had Tommy John surgery in October and it’s unclear when he’ll be ready to play.

RANGERS: Texas agreed to one-year contracts with Nomar Mazara and Delino DeShields, avoiding arbitration with both outfielders.

ATHLETICS: Khris Davis is getting a $6 million raise to $16.5 million after leading the majors in home runs last season.

ASTROS: Third baseman Alex Bregman will be limited at the start of spring training after arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow.

BRAVES: Atlanta agreed to a $5,475,000, one-year deal with Mike Foltynewicz, avoiding arbitration with the All-Star right-hander.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona avoided arbitration with six players, including pitcher Robbie Ray and third baseman Jake Lamb.

PADRES: San Diego agreed to one-year contracts with its three remaining arbitration-eligible players: closer Kirby Yates, catcher Austin Hedges and left-hander Robbie Erlin.

CUBS: Suspended shortstop Addison Russell agreed to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh avoided arbitration with outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Keone Kela, reaching one-year deals with both players.

GIANTS: Left-hander Will Smith reached agreement on a $4,225,000 contract to avoid salary arbitration.

CARDINALS: The team and right-hander Michael Wacha avoided arbitration, agreeing to a $6.35 million deal, a $1.05 million raise.

MARLINS: Florida avoided arbitration with J.T. Realmuto by agreeing to a $5.9 million deal with the All-Star catcher, who has been mentioned in numerous trade scenarios.

DODGERS-BLUE JAYS: Los Angeles reacquired catcher Russell Martin in a trade with Toronto, a day after losing free agent Yasmani Grandal to Milwaukee.

