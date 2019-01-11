Rick Nash has decided to retire at 34 because of unresolved symptoms from a concussion he suffered last March while playing for the Boston Bruins.

Agent Joe Resnick announced Nash’s retirement in a statement Friday. Resnick says Nash decided under advice from doctors that the risk of brain injury was far too great if he returned to playing hockey.

Nash scored 437 goals and had 368 assists in 1,060 regular-season NHL games. The first overall draft pick in 2002, he played 15 seasons: nine with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and five-plus with the New York Rangers, who traded him to the Bruins last February.

PREDATORS: Austin Watson says the arrest last June that led to his 18-game suspension came when he started drinking again after 23 months of sobriety, and that he voluntarily entered the NHL’s substance abuse after the arrest.

PENGUINS: Goaltender Casey DeSmith’s agreed to a three-year contract extension with an an average annual value of $1.25 million.

LIGHTNING-BLACKHAWKS TRADE: Tampa Bay acquired defenseman Jan Rutta from Chicago in exchange for defenseman Slater Koekkoek.

COYOTES-FLYERS TRADE: Arizona acquired center Jordan Weal from the Philadelphia Flyers for a minor leaguer and a sixth-round draft pick.

FRIDAY’S GAME

HURRICANES 4, SABRES 3: Sebastian Aho scored two goals off the skates of Buffalo defensemen, and Carolina held on to win, spoiling Jeff Skinner’s return to Raleigh.

