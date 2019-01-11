FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England wrapped up its week of practice with perfect attendance for the third consecutive day.

The Patriots practiced on the Gillette Stadium turf Friday afternoon, their final tune-up for an AFC divisional-round showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Devin McCourty (concussion), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Dwayne Allen (knee) were removed from the injury report Thursday, and all three should be good to go for Sunday’s game.

Deatrich Wise (ankle) was the only player remaining on the report.

CHARGERS TIGHT END Hunter Henry is hopeful of playing Sunday, less than eight months after suffering a knee injury, but it is likely to be a game-time decision.

Henry is listed as questionable on the injury report going into the divisional-round game. He was a full participant in all three days of practice leading up to the game.

Henry said after Friday’s practice that his mindset is that he will be active.

“It was a long, long, long journey,” Henry said. “Anytime I’m out there I feel like I can make a difference, so that’s my mindset going into any game that I play.”

Henry, the team’s second-round pick in 2016, tore the ACL in his right knee during a noncontact drill on May 22. He had surgery two weeks later.

Fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) are also questionable.

Running back Melvin Gordon was a full participant Friday and will play. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday after suffering a knee injury in last week’s 23-17 win over Baltimore.

The Chargers also announced they have signed kicker Nick Rose, who is expected to handle kickoffs. Michael Badgley has made 20 of 22 field goals but only 15 percent of his kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks (9 of 60), a league low.

