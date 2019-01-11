The family of a 10-month-old girl seriously injured in a crash Thursday in Waterboro is seeking help for her medical expenses, and the man police say is responsible could face up to five years in jail.

Ellen Kennedy, 37, of Sanford, was driving east on Route 202 in Waterboro on Thursday and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Straw Mill Road when her 2004 Jeep Cherokee was struck from behind by a 26-foot, 2019 Freightliner box truck at about 6:30 a.m., according to York County Sheriff William L. King Jr.

Related Headlines Infant girl remains hospitalized after Waterboro crash as truck driver appears in court

Kennedy’s 10-month-old daughter, who was in the vehicle and strapped into a car seat, was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to King.

The driver of the truck, Rene Romero, 53, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger, a Class C felony. King said the decision to file charges was made in part because witnesses told police that the truck driver did not appear to make any effort to slow down or change course.

Romero appeared in Biddeford District Court with attorney David Ferrucci, the lawyer of the day, via video conferencing on Friday.

Romero, who does not speak English, sat silently as Ferrucci spoke on his behalf. Court proceedings were translated into Spanish by an interpreter on speaker phone. Ferrucci told Judge Richard Mulhern that the charge against Romero had been explained to him and Romero was aware of his rights.

Romero did not enter a plea on Friday. His bail, as requested by prosecutor John Connelly, was set at $10,000 cash. Romero is not allowed to drive a car as a condition of bail.

He is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court in Alfred for a dispositional conference at 8:30 a.m. on May 8.

As of Friday afternoon, Romero remained at York County Jail. Aggravated driving to endanger is punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

An online fundraising page has been set up to raise money for Gabrielle, the baby who was injured in Thursday’s crash.

According to the fundraising page, Gabrielle was being driven to a grandparent’s house when the accident happened.

Gabrielle has “a major brain bleed,” and her family and friends are praying that she will pull through, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Like any accident, her mother and father were not emotionally prepared and financially prepared for the unforeseen,” states the GoFundMe Page. “Any donation, whether it be $1 or $100 will greatly be appreciated to help with her medical expenses. Please find the time and the ability to help support our families miracle and angel that is in a fight for her life.”

To go to Gabrielle’s GoFundMe page, go to bit.ly/2SULpX7.

Staff Writer Liz Gotthelf can be contacted at 780-9015 or [email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: