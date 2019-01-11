I recently received a disturbing unsigned letter from a group called Take Back Ogunquit. It contained opinions that don’t relate to the facts about Town Manager Patricia Finnigan’s and the Select Board’s actions.

Some examples:

The group claimed that because the Select Board declined to place a citizen on the Parks and Recreation Committee, they were violating the First and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Town residents must have Select Board approval to serve on any town committee.

The group claimed that $45,000 of taxpayer money spent on updating the comprehensive plan was wasted because Ogunquit residents voted last November not to approve it. The plan needs some additions to protect the environment. It also needs to address zoning changes that affect Ogunquit neighborhoods. Then it can go to voters again.

The group claimed that the termination of Fire Chief Mark O’Brien was mismanaged. Untrue. The town manager fired him because of complaints from the majority of fire department employees. By state law, one complaint required immediate investigation, so progressive discipline couldn’t be followed. Mr. O’Brien was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Section 8 of the town personnel policies lays out all due process procedures. The town manager worked with legal counsel throughout this process. Town residents should let the matter be decided by the court of law, not the court of citizen opinion.

I have lived in Ogunquit for 20 years. It saddens me to see the town once again in turmoil. Residents want our town to be clean and green. We want our beautiful beach and Marginal Way cared for. We want our elected representatives and our town manager, who we chose, to be able to do Ogunquit’s business without constant interference from a minority of town taxpayers.

Judy Baker

Ogunquit

