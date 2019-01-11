The president is hoping to stick the taxpayers with a projected $5.7 billion tab to fund a wall that he’d promised Mexico would pay for; meanwhile, he’s using federal employees as props as he continues to shut down the government.

This is an outrageous bait-and-switch tactic as our fabricator in chief once again goes against his promises. By now, most of the voters realize his promises were a con job, as the midterm election results showed.

When Donald Trump declares that the press is the “enemy of the people,” he echoes the dangerous demagogues in history. A free press is the bulwark of a free society. The checks and balances of our system prevent this president from becoming a petty dictator.

There are two more years of this presidency. One hopes more citizens take the time to speak up to this outrageous and constitutionally challenged president.

Peter Bollen

Bridgton

Share

< Previous

Next >