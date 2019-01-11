The president is hoping to stick the taxpayers with a projected $5.7 billion tab to fund a wall that he’d promised Mexico would pay for; meanwhile, he’s using federal employees as props as he continues to shut down the government.
This is an outrageous bait-and-switch tactic as our fabricator in chief once again goes against his promises. By now, most of the voters realize his promises were a con job, as the midterm election results showed.
When Donald Trump declares that the press is the “enemy of the people,” he echoes the dangerous demagogues in history. A free press is the bulwark of a free society. The checks and balances of our system prevent this president from becoming a petty dictator.
There are two more years of this presidency. One hopes more citizens take the time to speak up to this outrageous and constitutionally challenged president.
Peter Bollen
Bridgton
