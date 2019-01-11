WASHINGTON — In cooperation with New Hampshire State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Friday morning a fugitive from justice in Washington.

Brian Bateman, 32, of Epping, N.H. was arrested by Deputies Paul Pinkham and Timothy Davis just after 7:30 a.m. at the Maine Department of Transportation garage in Washington, according to Sheriff Tim Carroll.

A law enforcement notice was sent Thursday, Jan. 10 to all agencies through the Maine Information and Analysis Center that Bateman was on home confinement in New Hampshire and had cut his monitoring device off and escaped.

Police were notified that Bateman may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Friday morning, the Knox County Regional Communications Center received information from New Hampshire State Police that Bateman may be at the DOT garage in a truck that was out of gas.

Knox County deputies responded and without incident took Bateman into custody. Also arrested was a female, Shawn J. Albee, 26, of Barrington, N.H. who was charged with hindering apprehension of a fugitive.

More charges may be brought with further investigation.

Both individuals will remain at Knox County Jail in Rockland until they appear in court.

Bateman was serving two concurrent five-to-15-year prison sentences after being convicted in Merrimack Superior Court for violating the state’s controlled drug laws. He began serving his sentence in Feb. 17, 2015. He was transferred to home confinement on Sept. 17 and would have been eligible for parole on March 24.

Bateman was one of six people arrested in Northfield, N.H. in January 2014 for running a meth lab across from an elementary school, according to the Laconia Daily Sun newspaper.

