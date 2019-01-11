A Portland woman was critically injured Thursday night in a head-on collision on Route 27 in Sidney, and criminal charges could be possible pending further investigation, police said.

Michelle Naughton, 40, was driving south in a 2003 Buick Regal when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Dodge Journey SUV driven by Christopher Blodgett, 35, of Gardiner, according to a news release Friday from the Maine State Police.

The crash took place in the northbound lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Pinederosa Drive.

Naughton suffered critical injuries to one of her legs and her neck, the release said.

She was taken by Delta Ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and later transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remained in the intensive care unit Friday.

A passenger in her car, Sebastian Lombardi, of Portland, suffered minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.

Blodgett also suffered minor injuries. Witnesses at the scene reported he did the best he could to avoid the head-on collision, the release said.

Route 27 in Sidney was shut down for about three hours Thursday night and crash reconstructionists from the Maine State Police arrived to assist with mapping out the accident.

Both vehicles were damaged heavily and were towed away.

Speed is not considered a factor in the crash, and all the occupants were wearing seat belts, the release said. Criminal charges could be possible after further investigation.

Firefighters from Sidney, Augusta and Belgrade and the Maine Department of Transportation also were at the accident scene.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: