The Boston Red Sox and outfielder Mookie Betts have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $20 million contract for the 2019 season, according to media reports.
Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, led the major leagues in in runs (129), average (.346) and slugging (.640) last season while winning a Gold Glove award.
The $20 million deal is a record for second-year arbitration-eligible players. Betts made made $10.5 million last season via arbitration.
Betts made his major league debut with Boston in 2014 after starting the season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
This story will be updated.
