A government shutdown means there’s no inspection of cheese and seafood. Upton Sinclair and Louis Pasteur are turning over in their graves.
Thanks, President Trump, for this era of political devolution.
Kenneth Bailey
Portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health care
Portland didn't break federal law in disclosing HIV patients' data to researchers
-
Opinion
Another View: More veterans needed in American politics
-
Opinion
Another View: Emerging details bolster collusion case against Trump campaign
-
Opinion
Gina Barreca: We should build The Great Wall of Pasta
-
Opinion
Republican U.S. senator: The party can't remain silent regarding bigotry