A moose calf was killed in a crash involving three snowmobiles Friday night in Piscataquis County, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The snowmobilers encountered the moose calf while traveling at about 6 p.m. on Interconnecting Trail System 110 in Bowdoin College Grant, west of Greenville, at the lower end of Moosehead Lake in Piscataquis County, Cpl. John MacDonald of the warden service said in a statement Saturday.

The operator of the lead snowmobile managed to avoid the animal. The second operator collided with the moose, killing the animal, and the third operator crashed into the second snowmobile, breaking his leg, MacDonald said.

He identified the lead operator as Alex Giebitz, 27 of East Berne, New York. The second operator was Juan Fernandez, 33, of Almond, New York, and the third was Bruce Saucier, 44, of Bangor.

Saucier, whose leg was broken, was able to drive his snowmobile from the scene to his camp in Elliotsville, more than 8 miles away.

Saucier was treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

All three men were wearing helmets.

Game Warden Kevin Pelkey investigated the crash and issued a permit to the men to keep the moose.

