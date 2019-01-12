SOUTH BERWICK — Riley Linn hit two free throws with 50 seconds left Saturday to break a tie and lead York to a 51-45 victory against Marshwood in a Class A South boys’ basketball game.

The foul shots put the Wildcats (9-1) ahead 47-45 against the Hawks (4-7).

Brady Cummins, who scored a game-high 19 points, and Will MacDonald each added a pair of free throws to help York pull away. MacDonald finished with 14 points.

Ian Bryant scored 18 points for Marshwood.

BIDDEFORD 59, SANFORD 47: Carter Edgerton scored 15 points and Cody Saucier had 14 for the Tigers (3-7), who took a 35-23 halftime lead and beat the Spartans (2-9) at Biddeford.

Leyton Bickford scored a game-high 19 points for Sanford.

Ashton Crowell added 11 for Biddeford.

MORSE 64, LINCOLN ACADEMY 63: Thomas Warren scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Brogan Shaw finished with 15 as the Shipbuilders (3-7) slipped past the Eagles (1-9) at Bath.

Joel Hatch scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter for Lincoln. Joseph Giberson added 17 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 46, POLAND 42: Ryan Crockett scored 21 points, Zachary LaPlante had 17 and the Seagulls (4-5) used a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter to build a 37-31 lead and get past the Knights (2-8) at Poland.

Tyler Tucci scored 10 points for Poland.

OXFORD HILLS 59, GREELY 57: Colton Carson scored 19 points and tipped in a missed shot with less than two seconds left to lift the Vikings (7-4) past the Rangers (7-3) at Cumberland.

Logan Bagshaw scored 25 points for Greely and hit a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to make it 57-57.

Spencer Strong scored 22 points to lead Oxford Hills.

Andrew Storey added 18 for Greely.

RANGELEY 63, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 41: Nolan Boone and Kenneth Thompson scored 15 points apiece as Rangeley (6-3) defeated Seacoast Christian (2-8) at Auburn.

The Lakers broke the game open in the second quarter with a 19-6 run. Thompson hit 11 of his 15 points in the period.

Kobe Jex paced the Guardians with 12 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, BONNY EAGLE 25: Geremi Baez scored 14 points and the Red Riots (7-4) went on a 27-4 run after the Scots (7-3) scored the first seven points to get the win at South Portland.

The Riots led 27-11 at halftime.

Hunter Owen added seven points for South Portland.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 61, WAYNFLETE 50: Hunter Colby scored a game-high 23 points as the Patriots (7-3) beat the Flyers (7-2) at Gray.

John Martin and Zack Pomerleau each added 11 for the Patriots, who led 29-24 at halftime.

HOCKEY

LEWISTON 5, MT. ARARAT 2: Five players scored as the Blue Devils (9-0) built a 5-0 lead and held off Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (4-5-1) at Lewiston.

MASSABESIC 5, MARSHWOOD 2: Aiden Russell scored after 55 seconds from Grayson Krause and Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (5-4) cruised past Marshwood/Traip Academy/Sanford/Noble (2-6) at Dover, New Hampshire.

Krause, who finished with two assists, added a goal late in the second period to make it 3-1.

