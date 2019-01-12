BIATHLON

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth finished 33rd in a 10-kilometer pursuit Saturday at Oberhof, Germany, struggling on the shooting range under windy conditions in a World Cup biathlon event.

Egan started the race in 13th place but fell back by missing 7 of 20 targets. She finished 3 minutes, 8 seconds behind the winner, Lisa Vittozzi of Italy.

Susan Dunklee of the U.S. posted her best finish of the season, placing seventh despite missing five targets.

TENNIS

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, beat Ashleigh Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the women’s singles final.

Barty led the deciding set 3-0 before Kvitova began a comeback to win her 26th WTA title.

AUTO RACING

CO-FOUNDER DIES: J.D. Gibbs, the co-founder of Joe Gibbs Racing and the eldest son of the team owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, Joe Gibbs, died at 49.

The team said he died of complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. It was revealed in 2015 that he was dealing with “conditions related to brain function.”

He was serving as president of JGR at the time.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher overturned Henrik Kristoffersen’s first-run lead for a clear win in a giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland.

Hirscher was near-perfect through the flatter middle section of the course to turn a 0.12-second deficit into victory by 0.71 over his regular runner-up Kristoffersen.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot as Liverpool steadied its title-chasing nerves with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

COLLEGES

COLLEGES: Cam Reddish hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lead No. 1 Duke (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) past No. 13 Florida State (13-3, 1-2) 80-78 at Tallahassee, Florida.

Reddish caught the ball on the wing off the inbounds pass and made a wide open 3-pointer to ensure Duke would win its ninth straight game. He finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

– Staff and news service report

