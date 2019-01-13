Edited and introduced by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
We reach for poetry in times of great joy or sorrow and, sometimes, to mark an occasion. I was pleased when I heard that our new governor, Janet Mills, planned to include a poem in her inauguration ceremony and delighted when I heard former Maine State Poet Laureate Wesley McNair read it to a crowd of thousands at the Augusta Civic Center on Jan. 2.
Occasional poems are hard. They have to be appropriate for the occasion and the audience who will hear them, and – hopefully, maybe – they contain something that will last beyond the occasion. McNair’s poem is a triumph on both accounts.
Wesley McNair is the author of 20 books, including nine volumes of poetry, three books of nonfiction and several edited anthologies. His most recent books are “The Unfastening,” “The Lost Child: Ozark Poems” and “Lovers of the Lost: New & Selected Poems” (Godine, 2017, 2014, and 2010, respectively).
The Song for the Unsung
By Wesley McNair
Let us sing a song for the unsung,
for the Maine muskrat, whose name
misunderstands the beauty of its sleek tail
and its small, delicate ears,
and for the ground moss that brings forth
tiny red blossoms each summer
that we do not see, though they are right
there at our feet. Let us sing
for what we have overlooked, the simple
faith of the gardener in an overcoat
opening the barren ground of October
for tulip bulbs, and of the teacher
who finds in the student’s failure
the opportunity to start again. And let us sing
for the hopeful starting again of the doctor
who sits with the repeat patient in recovery,
and for the single mother who begins
each day by leaving her children behind
for the job that will support them,
and for the immigrant father, with two jobs
and a dream of bringing his family
to a new life in Maine—already a Mainer
himself in his perseverance. For the song
we will sing is not only about faith and hope,
but persistence in spite of the odds,
like the tenacity of the Maine town moderator
who read the warrant article so forcefully
that he spit out his upper plate,
then caught it in mid-air, popped it
back into his mouth, and carried on.
That unsung moderator deserves a song.
As does this gathering of public servants tonight,
including a legislature with 72 women,
who have themselves persisted
against the odds, and a female governor—
also a poet, whose most sustained
and inspiring song, in the service of teachers
and students, doctors and patients,
parents and kids, new citizens and Mainers
everywhere, is about to be sung.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2015 Steve Luttrell. It appeared originally in “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015) and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of poems, go to pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: 'The Song for the Unsung,' by Wesley McNair
-
Green Plate Special
Recipe: Double Garlic, Anchovy and Chickpea Pasta
-
News
Democrats looking to finally tackle climate impacts to Gulf of Maine
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' soccer players – not football players – at greatest risk for concussions
-
Sports
Certified trainers keep athletes safe from injury. So why do so few Maine schools have them?