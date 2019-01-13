Edited and introduced by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

We reach for poetry in times of great joy or sorrow and, sometimes, to mark an occasion. I was pleased when I heard that our new governor, Janet Mills, planned to include a poem in her inauguration ceremony and delighted when I heard former Maine State Poet Laureate Wesley McNair read it to a crowd of thousands at the Augusta Civic Center on Jan. 2.

Occasional poems are hard. They have to be appropriate for the occasion and the audience who will hear them, and – hopefully, maybe – they contain something that will last beyond the occasion. McNair’s poem is a triumph on both accounts.

Wesley McNair is the author of 20 books, including nine volumes of poetry, three books of nonfiction and several edited anthologies. His most recent books are “The Unfastening,” “The Lost Child: Ozark Poems” and “Lovers of the Lost: New & Selected Poems” (Godine, 2017, 2014, and 2010, respectively).

The Song for the Unsung

By Wesley McNair

Let us sing a song for the unsung,

for the Maine muskrat, whose name

misunderstands the beauty of its sleek tail

and its small, delicate ears,

and for the ground moss that brings forth

tiny red blossoms each summer

that we do not see, though they are right

there at our feet. Let us sing

for what we have overlooked, the simple

faith of the gardener in an overcoat

opening the barren ground of October

for tulip bulbs, and of the teacher

who finds in the student’s failure

the opportunity to start again. And let us sing

for the hopeful starting again of the doctor

who sits with the repeat patient in recovery,

and for the single mother who begins

each day by leaving her children behind

for the job that will support them,

and for the immigrant father, with two jobs

and a dream of bringing his family

to a new life in Maine—already a Mainer

himself in his perseverance. For the song

we will sing is not only about faith and hope,

but persistence in spite of the odds,

like the tenacity of the Maine town moderator

who read the warrant article so forcefully

that he spit out his upper plate,

then caught it in mid-air, popped it

back into his mouth, and carried on.

That unsung moderator deserves a song.

As does this gathering of public servants tonight,

including a legislature with 72 women,

who have themselves persisted

against the odds, and a female governor—

also a poet, whose most sustained

and inspiring song, in the service of teachers

and students, doctors and patients,

parents and kids, new citizens and Mainers

everywhere, is about to be sung.

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2015 Steve Luttrell. It appeared originally in “Plumb Line” (North Atlantic Books, 2015) and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of poems, go to pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.

