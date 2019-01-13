Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man late Saturday who police believe was involved in a physical altercation at a home in the Penobscot County town of Alton.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, identified the victim Sunday as Joseph Webber, 51, a transient.

State troopers received a 911 call from the home at 4591 Bennoch Road around 11:15 p.m. Saturday from a person who reported that there had been an altercation.

When the officers arrived, they determined that Webber needed medical attention. A crew of emergency medical service workers responded and administered first aid to Webber, but he died before he could be transported to a hospital.

State police detectives interviewed three other adults who were at the home when the incident took place, but none of them had been charged as of early Sunday evening, McCausland said.

Members of the state police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team spent all of Sunday at the home in Alton, he said.

An autopsy was begun Sunday on Webber’s body at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, but the results are pending additional testing, according to McCausland.

