FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one saw this coming.

The New England Patriots ended all the suspense early, opening a 28-point lead in the first half and coasting to a 41-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Divisional round playoff game Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

That puts New England into the AFC championship game for the eighth consecutive season, an NFL record. The Patriots will play at Kansas City next Sunday at 6:40 p.m. New England defeated the Chiefs, 43-40 on Oct. 14 at home.

Tom Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown and rookie Sony Michel rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots put together their most impressive offensive performance in years. James White caught 15 passes to tie Darren Sproles for the NFL playoff record.

They had the Chargers defense off-balance all game, continually finding wide-open receivers down field or gaping holes in the line.

This was supposed to be a close game, with the Patriots favored by only four points. But they out-gained the Chargers 347-128 in the first half and their top players stepped up.

Michel rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Brady threw for 233 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Julian Edelman caught seven passes for 107 yards in the first half.

Defensively, the Patriots held Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to just 17 yards in the first half and forced Philip Rivers into a 7-for-16 performance in the first two quarters.

Still, it was 7-7 after the Chargers got a 43-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to a wide-open Keenan Allen with 4:56 left in the first quarter.

That would be the only letdown the New England defense would make and the Patriots offense took over.

On the ensuring drive, Michel scored on a 14-yard run to cap a seven-play, 67-yard drive to make it 14-7.

Following a Los Angeles punt, the Patriots went 58 yards in eight plays, with Brady finding Phillip Dorsett wide open in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 12:17 left in the second. That made it 21-7 following Stephen Gostkowski’s PAT kick.

The Patriots defense forced another punt and the Patriots went 87 yards in six plays – Michel picking up 40 on one run – to go up 28-7 when Rex Burkhead scored from the 6, following a lead block from Rob Gronkowski.

The Chargers finally forced a New England punt, but Desmond King fumbled it, with Albert McClellan recovering for the Patriots at the Chargers 35. It took the Patriots four plays to score again, with Michel bulling in from the 5 to make it 35-7 at the half.

