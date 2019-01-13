WORCESTER, Mass. — Brittany Kucera scored on a rebound nine minutes into the third period Sunday to break a scoreless tie, and the University of Maine went on to a 3-0 victory over Holy Cross in a Women’s Hockey East game.

Kucera crept down from the point to the high slot while the Black Bears (13-8-2, 6-8-2) were buzzing around the net as a power play was ending, and whipped in the rebound of Celine Tedenby’s shot.

Michelle Weis upped the lead to 2-0 four minutes later, picking up the puck along the boards and darting to center for a hard shot through traffic. Cailey Hutchison completed the scoring, stealing the puck at center and shimmying through the defense before cutting to the net and scooping home the puck with two minutes left.

Carly Jackson of Maine had 15 saves. Jada Brenon had 36 for Holy Cross (1-19-3, 1-15-1).

AMHERST 3, BOWDOIN 1: Jocelyn Hunyadi put a deflected puck inside the left post during a power play, lifting the Mammoths (6-5-2, 3-3-2 NESCAC) to a 2-1 lead over Bowdoin (1-12-1, 0-6) after nine minutes of the final period at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Izzi Stoddard gave the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead 1:40 into the game when she took a Angelina Joyce pass off the backboards for a shot into the wide side of the net. Katie Savage tied it 6:36 into the third period and Hunyadi added an empty-netter.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TRINITY 65, COLBY 50: Peace Kabari and Courtney Erickson scored 20 points each for Trinity (12-3, 2-2 NESCAC) against the Mules (6-8, 0-3) at Waterville.

Kabari also pulled down 12 rebounds. Katie McCrum and Keagan Dunbar led Colby with 15 points apiece, and Jane MacKerron had 10 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TRINITY 62, COLBY 60: Anthony Kelley took an inbounds pass from midcourt with three seconds left in a tied game and broke to the basket, laying in a finger roll as the buzzer sounded as a Bantams (11-5, 2-2 NESCAC) beat Colby (11-4, 1-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Alex Dorion tied the game for Colby, making 2 of 3 free throws with seven seconds left in a game that had two lead changes and two ties over the final 1:30.

