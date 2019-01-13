HOCKEY

Artur Tianulin scored on all three of his shots, sharpshooting the Brampton Beast (16-17-3-1) to a 7-3 ECHL victory over the Maine Mariners (20-15-0-1) in Brampton, Ontario.

Daniel Ciampiano contributed a goal and four assists for Brampton, with Jonathan Racine and Matt Petgrave each recording a goal and two assists. Nathan Todd also scored for the Beast. Brycen Martin, Wade Murphy and Morgan Adams-Moisan answered for Maine, with Adams-Moisan, Drew Melanson and Ty Ronning recording assists.

Petgrave, Todd and Ciampini scored in the opening 6:24 for a 3-0 Beast lead. But Murphy and Martin brought the Mariners within 3-2 by the end of the period before Tianulin took over, notching the sole goal of the second period. After Adams-Moisan brought Maine back to within a goal eight minutes into the third, Tianulin scored twice over a 1:24 span for a 6-3 lead with seven minutes to play.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher won a slalom to set a men’s record on the 52-year-old circuit for wins by one skier at a single venue.

Hirscher’s ninth career victory at Adelboden, Switzerland, was earned with a second-run charge to victory for the second straight day.

• Anna Veith, a two-time overall World Cup champion, ended her season after injuring a knee in training.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Latvia won a gold medal for the first time, prevailing in the team relay at Sigulda, Latvia.

This was the 27th time Latvia has hosted a World Cup racing weekend, spanning nearly 100 events – yet none other resulted in a win.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Miami Dolphins guard Bob Kuechenberg, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the only team to achieve a perfect season, died at age 71.

Kuechenberg spent his entire career with the Dolphins from 1970-83. He started every game for the team that went 17-0 in 1972, and then started 16 games for the team that repeated as the Super Bowl champion in 1973.

GOLF

PGA: Matt Kuchar overcame three early bogeys that cost him the lead with flawless golf and two key birdies on the back nine to close with a 4-under 66 and win the Sony Open at Honolulu for his second title this season.

Having made only bogey through 54 holes to build a two-shot lead, Kuchar had three bogeys in his opening five holes and fell one shot behind Andrew Putnam. Tied for the lead with five holes to go, Putnam made bogey from the bunker on No. 14 and Kuchar birdied the next two holes to seize control.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: David de Gea produced 11 saves in a virtuoso goalkeeping performance at London, helping Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham secured by Marcus Rashford’s goal.

By passing his first significant test since replacing Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first United manager to open with six consecutive victories, strengthening his bid to retain the job into next season.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Luis Suarez scored two goals and Lionel Messi added another to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 win over visiting Eibar, staying five points ahead of Atletico Madrid as the league reached its midway point.

