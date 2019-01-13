NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country icon Willie Nelson has sung with just about everyone, from Snoop Dogg to Frank Sinatra, but one surprising omission was fellow Texas troubadour George Strait.
The two country singers sang their first ever duet together Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The two sang a song called “Sing One With Willie,” in which Strait says to Nelson, “You just made my career” and Nelson replies, “Or ruined it.”
More than two dozen artists sang in honor of Nelson during the show, including Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Buffett, Alison Krauss and more. The show will be aired on A&E at a later date.
– From news reports
-
News
Maine State Police investigate death of man in Penobscot County
-
Nation & World
Arab nations inch toward rehabilitating Syria's Assad
-
Life & Culture
Scaramucci to join cast of 'Big Brother'
-
Life & Culture
Willie Nelson, George Strait perform 1st duet together
-
New England Patriots
No doubt: Patriots overwhelm Chargers, 41-28, to advance to AFC title game for eighth straight year