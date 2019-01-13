NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country icon Willie Nelson has sung with just about everyone, from Snoop Dogg to Frank Sinatra, but one surprising omission was fellow Texas troubadour George Strait.

The two country singers sang their first ever duet together Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The two sang a song called “Sing One With Willie,” in which Strait says to Nelson, “You just made my career” and Nelson replies, “Or ruined it.”

Willie Nelson, left, and George Strait perform at "Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw" at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP

More than two dozen artists sang in honor of Nelson during the show, including Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Buffett, Alison Krauss and more. The show will be aired on A&E at a later date.

