A 10-month-old child injured in a Waterboro car crash last week died Monday morning.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Gabrielle Kennedy was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“No parent or family is ever prepared for the loss of a child, let alone in such a public and horrific way,” the Kennedy family wrote in a statement released publicy. “We ask only for your continued love, support and prayers as we stumble through this journey.”

The family asked for privacy as they grieve, and thanked first-responders and the members of the public as well as hospital staff who cared for Gabrielle or sent well-wishes.

The injuries occurred when Ellen Kennedy, 37, of Sanford was driving east on Route 202 in Waterboro and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Straw Mill Road when her 2004 Jeep Cherokee was struck from behind by a 26-foot, 2019 Freightliner box truck at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, King’s office said previously.

Gabrielle was strapped into a car seat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, Rene Romero, 53, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger, a Class C felony. King said the decision to file charges was made in part because witnesses told police that the truck driver did not appear to make any effort to slow down or change course.

Romero is being held at the York County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. If he makes bail, he will not be allowed to drive during his release, per the order of a judge.

