YARMOUTH — After consecutive undefeated seasons, the Greely High boys’ basketball team has faced adversity this winter, losing three times. But the Rangers have learned from setbacks and appear primed for a strong finish to the regular season.

Monday night at Yarmouth, Greely impressed at both ends of the floor, took the lead for good late in the first quarter and went on to a 45-34 victory.

Logan Bagshaw scored 15 points, and Zach Brown and Andrew Storey each added eight for the Rangers (8-3).

“We’re taking the losses as a positive, learning from our mistakes and trying to get better from them,” said Bagshaw.

Greely fell behind 5-2, then got its offense going behind a layup from Bagshaw and a Storey 3-pointer. After Jake Rogers tied the game with a jumper, a left-handed reverse layup from Bagshaw gave the Rangers a 9-7 lead after one quarter.

Greely then forced nine turnovers in the second quarter and turned a couple into easy layups by Storey and Bagshaw.

Yarmouth (4-7) went scoreless for nearly six minutes and a late 3-pointer from Luke Gabloff made it 23-11 Rangers at the break.

The Clippers started fast in the second half, getting five quick points from Ashanti Haywood, but a pair of Bagshaw 3-pointers restored a comfortable lead and Storey converted a three-point play to make it 32-20. Yarmouth pulled within eight heading to the fourth quarter.

Brown, who is still rounding into form after being sidelined with a hand injury earlier this winter, then scored four straight points to make it 36-24.

“I’m not 100 percent yet but anything I can do to help the team is better than nothing,” said Brown, who also had six assists.

The Clippers twice drew as close as seven points, but a late layup after a steal by Brown closed the door.

“I thought tonight was probably the hardest we’ve worked on defense,” said Greely Coach Travis Seaver. “We’re a different team this year and we’ve done a good job at taking one game at a time.

“We’ve had to look to rebound (from losses) more than other years.”

Yarmouth was led by 11 points from Haywood. Jon Torres added nine points, and Noah Eckersley-Ray had six points, seven rebounds and three steals, but the Clippers were cold from the floor.

“We did play hard, our defense held Greely to 45 points and there’s no shame in that,” said Yarmouth Coach Jonas Allen. “But we were 0 for 15 on 3s, and you combine that with too many turnovers and we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, too.”

The Clippers face a critical stretch of games at Waynflete, Freeport and Cape Elizabeth in the next week.

“Luckily we still have some time to keep working on our offense,” Allen said. “We’ve got some big games coming up and we’ve just got to get it done.”

