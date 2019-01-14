BOSTON — Jeff Petry scored 15 seconds into overtime Monday night, batting the puck out of the air and past Tuukka Rask to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Bruins.

Carey Price stopped 41 shots for the Canadiens. Paul Byron scored a short-handed goal and Brendan Gallagher also scored to help Montreal earn its third victory in four tries.

Rask made 19 saves but lost for the first time in his last six starts. David Krejci scored a power-play goal – with Rask pulled for a six-on-four – with 38 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

A year after the Bruins swept their Original Six rivals in the season series – winning six straight matchups in all – the Canadiens managed to split their four meetings this season.

Brad Marchand scored for Boston, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead about six minutes into the game, but Gallagher tied it before the end of the period.

Late in the second, with Victor Mete off for hooking, Byron outskated Patrice Bergeron of Boston to a loose puck at the blue line and went in on the net, switching to his backhand before flipping it past Rask’s glove for the go-ahead goal.

It stayed that way until Michael Chaput of Montreal was called for delay of game for shooting the puck over the glass with 2:05 left. Rask came off 30 seconds later, and the Bruins worked their two-man advantage and got the puck to Krejci, who wristed it into the net to tie it.

NOTES: David Pastrnak played in his 300th NHL game. … The Bruins wore the sweaters they made for the Winter Classic, at Notre Dame Stadium against the Chicago Blackhawks.

