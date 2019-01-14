Fire crews are battling a structure fire at the Westbrook Community Center on Bridge Street.

The department received the call around 7:20 p.m. Monday, a dispatcher for the Westbrook Fire Department said. The response quickly escalated to a call for mutual aid from neighboring towns. Details about the fire are not available yet.

The community center is located at 426 Bridge St. It serves as recreation center for Westbrook offering a swimming pool, exercise rooms and a gym. It is also home to the Westbrook Food Pantry.

