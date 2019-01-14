Re: “Building that houses Freeport tavern of ghostly fame goes on the market” (Jan. 6):

The Maine State Organization of the Daughters of the American Revolution is in complete agreement with the Freeport Historical Society and other historians in saying that the Jameson Tavern in Freeport is not the “birthplace of Maine.” The plaque placed by the DAR at the Jameson Tavern in 1914 was based on hearsay and flimsy evidence at best. This plaque would never be considered today.

At least 10 years ago, Maine State DAR approached the owners of Jameson Tavern to request removal of the plaque and was turned down.

With the bicentennial of the state of Maine approaching, we once again request that the owners of the building remove a plaque that commemorates something that did not happen. Let’s celebrate 200 years of documented history!

Pauline Tarbell Bartow

honorary state regent, Maine State Organization, Daughters of the American Revolution

Biddeford

Share

< Previous