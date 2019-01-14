PORTLAND, Maine — Federal courts in Maine are about to run out of money, but hearings, trials and new cases will continue during the federal shutdown.

Chief Judge John Levy said steps have been taken to reduce costs but that money is projected to run out on Friday. He said court officials are sorting out which workers are doing essential tasks and which will be furloughed.

In a statement, Levy said funding for federal public defenders ran out on Christmas Eve. He said cost cutting has included postponing training and travel; delaying promotions and hiring; and suspending functions not directly related to the administration of justice.

He thanked “committed public servants without whom the administration of justice would not be possible.”

Share

< Previous

Next >