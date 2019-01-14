Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, declared himself eligible for the NFL draft on Monday.

Murray announced his decision in a tweet. What’s next for the Murray is not yet known.

The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June and agreed to $4.66 million signing bonus.

The A’s agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores, posting the second-best passer efficiency rating in FBS history.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 102, UM-PRESQUE ISLE 44: Maddie Hasson and Hannah Graham each scored 15 points as the Polar Bears (15-0) beat the Owls (5-10) in Presque Isle.

Samantha Roy added 11 points for Bowdoin, and Abby Kelly, Sela Kay and Moira Train each had 10.

Emmy Churchill had 13 points and Hunter Mercier 123 for UMPI.

HUSSON 65, SOUTHERN MAINE 62: Kenzie Worcester scored 26 points and the Eagles (9-6) beat the Huskies (9-4) in Gorham.

Jackie Luckhardt had 14 points, Kimberly Howrigan 13 and Alexa Srolovitz 11 for Southern Maine.

AP POLL: Notre Dame remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 2 Louisville last week.

The Fighting Irish received 23 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel on Monday. Louisville fell to fourth, swapping places with Baylor, which received six first-place votes. UConn moved into a tie with the Lady Bears for the No. 2 slot.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE 95, (1) DUKE 91: Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and the Orange (12-5, 3-1) used their 2-3 zone defense to rattle the Blue Devils (14-2, 3-1) in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset in Durham, North Carolina.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange.

PITTSBURGH 75, (11) FLORIDA STATE 62: Trey McGowens had 30 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 16 and the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 ACC) pulled away late for a win over the Seminoles (13-4, 1-3) in Pittsburgh.

NEBRASKA 66, (25) INDIANA 51: Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points and Isaiah Copeland added 14 to help the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) upset the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3) in Bloomington, Indiana.

AP POLL: Duke remained firmly entrenched at No. 1 for a fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Blue Devils led an unchanged top 10 in the AP Top 25 and spent their sixth week on top this season.

Share

< Previous

Next >