YARMOUTH — Gage Bachelder scored 17 points Monday night to lead Poland to a 62-42 victory against North Yarmouth Academy in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game.

Jay Hawkes added 15 points, including 13 in the second half when the Knights (3-8) pulled away from the Panthers (5-4) after leading just 30-25 at halftime.

Te’Andre King scored 16 points for NYA.

BUCKFIELD 63, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 13: The Bucks (3-7) opened a 17-point lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lions (0-5) at Buckfield.

SACOPEE VALLEY 67, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 27: Michael Murphy scored 20 points to lead the Hawks (4-6) over Seacoast Christian (2-9) at South Hiram.

McGwire Sawyer added 16 and Lucas Lavoie had 12 for Sacopee. Marlon Bernardo led the Guardians with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 50, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 30: Kylie Day and Riley Vacchiano scored 14 points apiece to lead the Hawks (2-7) past Seacoast Christian (0-10) at South Hiram.

Cassidy Leech and Katie Pilkington had eight points each for the Guardians.

BOOTHBAY REGION 68, HALL-DALE 32: Faith Blethen scored 23 points and Glory Blethen added 16 for the Seahawks (11-0), who opened a 20-point halftime lead and beat the Bulldogs (6-4) at Farmingdale.

GREELY 86, YARMOUTH 41: Anna DeWolfe scored 35 points and Camille Clement added 26 as the Rangers (12-0) beat Yarmouth (7-5) at Cumberland.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 6, MARANACOOK 0: Jacob Doring had four goals and two assists as the Dragons (6-4) beat Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (0-8) at Brunswick.

MARSHWOOD 4, CONY 2: Cooper Ross and Jarid Tomblin scored late goals to lift Marshwood/Traip Academy/Noble/Sanford (3-6) over Cony/Monmouth Academy (3-6) at Dover, New Hampshire.

