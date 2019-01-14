NEW YORK — Mel Stottlemyre, the former ace who later won five World Series rings as the longtime pitching coach for both the New York Yankees and Mets, died Sunday at age 77.

He was living in the Seattle area and had multiple myeloma for nearly 20 years.

A five-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Stottlemyre went 164-139 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 seasons, all with the Yankees. He is the last pitcher to hit an inside-the-park grand slam, in 1965.

Stottlemyre made his major league debut in August 1964, providing a big boost in the pennant race. As a 22-year-old rookie, he started three times against St. Louis great Bob Gibson in the World Series, eventually losing Game 7 on two days’ rest.

NATIONALS: Free-agent infielder Brian Dozier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the team.

Dozier, who played for Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, fills Washington’s need for a starting second baseman and could help add power to the lineup, particularly important if slugging outfielder Bryce Harper ends up leaving the team as a free agent.

GIANTS: Left-hander Derek Holland agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million.

Holland has a $6.5 million salary as part of the contract, and the Giants have a $7 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

BREWERS: Catcher Yasmani Grandal and the team finalized an $18.25 million, one-year contract.

TWINS: Minnesota completed a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Blake Parker, its first offseason addition to the bullpen.

