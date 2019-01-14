WASHINGTON — Vince Dunn scored his first goal since October, David Perron extended his point streak and the St. Louis Blues turned the tables with three goals in five minutes to beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Dunn banked the puck in on a double deflection for his first goal in 33 games and assisted on Perron’s goal with a no-look backhanded pass. Goals by Ivan Barbashev, Dunn and Perron came in a span of 4:42 in the second period, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored on the power play in the third.

Perron, who rejoined St. Louis as a free agent in the offseason, has five goals and nine assists during his career-best 11-game point streak. Tarasenko has eight goals in his last eight games.

Jake Allen made 28 saves to pick up his first victory since Jan. 3. That also came against the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 33rd goal of the season for Washington, which dropped its second in a row. Ovechkin took over sole possession of sixth in NHL history with his 238th career power-play goal and tied Dave Andreychuk at 14th on the all-time list with the 640th goal of his career.

DEVILS 8, BLACKHAWKS 5: Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and New Jersey had its biggest offensive game of the season to beat Chicago in Newark, New Jersey.

Travis Zajac, Sami Vatanen, Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney also scored as the Devils won consecutive games for only the third time since opening the season with four straight wins. Rookie goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood won for the fifth time in seven decisions.

AVALANCHE 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Carl Soderberg had his first career hat trick and Colorado won in Toronto. Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Matt Calvert also scored for Colorado, which had lost nine of its last 10 games overall (1-7-2), and seven straight in regulation on the road.

FLYERS 7, WILD 4: James van Riemsdyk recorded a hat trick, and Nolan Patrick had two goals and an assist to lead Philadelphia to a win at home over Minnesota.

Wayne Simmonds also had two goals for the Flyers. It was just the second win in the last 11 games for Philadelphia, which began Monday with the fewest points in the league.

Jason Zucker, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter scored for Minnesota.

NOTES

STARS-DUCKS TRADE: Dallas acquired Andrew Cogliano from Anaheim for Devin Shore in a swap of low-scoring veteran forwards on two frustrated teams.

The 31-year-old Cogliano has just three goals and eight assists in 46 games this season after scoring his second goal in three months Sunday night in the Ducks’ overtime loss at Winnipeg.

Share

< Previous

Next >