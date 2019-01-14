SKOWHEGAN — A New Hampshire man who told police he was high on hallucinogenic drugs when he allegedly tried to steal a marked Somerset County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle in October has been indicted by a county grand jury on a Class A robbery charge.

Jeremy Ferry, 34, of Manchester and Nashua, New Hampshire, was spotted Oct. 20 on Main Street in Hartland allegedly attempting to break into cars parked along the street, according to court documents and to Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Ferry was seen walking down the center line on Main Street, in front of traffic, and acting erratically, Lancaster said.

When Deputy Brandon Lambert arrived, he was told that Ferry had run off and jumped over the riverbank and into the water.

“While Deputy Lambert was looking for Ferry, Ferry came out of the woods and was extremely wet,” Lancaster said Monday. Lambert confronted Ferry and ordered him to get on the ground. As Lambert approached Ferry, the man allegedly assaulted Lambert, knocking him to the ground.

“Ferry ran towards Deputy Lambert’s issued marked police cruiser, opened the door and got in on the driver’s side,” Lancaster said. “Deputy Lambert had a male passenger who was riding with him that evening because of an interest in law enforcement. The male passenger grabbed Ferry’s arm and prevented him from getting the cruiser into drive.”

Lambert then drew his stun gun and used it on Ferry.

Lancaster said someone who had witnessed the altercation came over and helped Lambert pull Ferry from the vehicle.

“Ferry continued to actively resist,” the sheriff said.

Cpl. Chris Carr of Maine State Police arrived and assisted Lambert, and they were eventually able to get handcuffs on Ferry. “Ferry told Deputy Lambert that he had consumed hallucinogens,” Lancaster said.

Ferry was taken by ambulance to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield for evaluation. Once he was cleared at the hospital, he was booked at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison.

Lancaster said a person can be charged with robbery if he or she commits or attempts to commit theft.

Ferry is charged additionally with refusing to submit to arrest, attempted theft and disorderly conduct, according to the indictment.

He was assigned a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court in Skowhegan on Jan. 30.

